Anna Marie (Labdafsky) Cicchillo, 86, South Abington Twp., died Monday in Allied Skilled Nursing Facility. She was the wife of James "Chick" Cicchillo, to whom she was married for 61 years.
Born Oct. 1, 1933, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and the late Josephine (Zsimovan) Labdafsky.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, is one son, James Cicchillo, of Palmyra; one daughter, Marie Cicchillo of Scranton; two sisters, Helen Balshaitis, of Dickson City, and Betty Tarbrake, of Columbia, S.C.; and grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin Cicchillo.
Anna was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
The family held a private service to honor Anna's memory with a funeral liturgy by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Parish.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lackawanna County, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 27, 2019