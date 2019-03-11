Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Lewandowski. View Sign

Anna Marie Lewandow-ski, 91, of Old Forge, died Saturday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She was the wife of Henry Lewandowski, whom she married on Feb. 3, 1951.



Born in Old Forge, daughter of the late Michael and Anna Belle Taylor Patronick, she attended Old Forge schools. She worked for RCA in New Jersey, Dutchess Lingerie in Old Forge, Capitol Records in Scranton and as a presser for the Taylor Dress Factory until her retirement. She also assisted her father in the family funeral home.



She was a member of the former St. Michael's Church, Old Forge, the Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, and the ILGWU, where she served as a shop steward.



She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother who was always kind and generous. She was an avid poker and blackjack player. She was a great cook and loved to bake at the holidays. She loved to travel and dance until her illness slowed her down.



The family would like to thank the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and especially Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli for their loving care.



Surviving are daughters Anna Belle Tallo and husband, Barry, Old Forge; and Paula Lewandowski, Pittston; son, Stephen Lewandowski; grandchildren, Jason Tallo and wife, Lynn; Juli Tallo Avvisato and husband, Ryan; attorney Janan Tallo, Jerica Tallo; Nicole Biscotto Marranca and husband, Sam; Roseann Biscotto, Leighanne McGlynn and Jodi Lewandowski; and great-grandchildren, Ethan and Enzo Tallo, Ryanna and Julia Avvisato, Lila Tallo, Sam, Lidia, Lauren and Luke Marranca, Emma Rika, Casey McGlynn Mariah Kumor and Phillip Baranowski.



She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Joey; sisters, Frances, Mary and Eleanor; and brothers, Theodore, Michael and John Joseph Patronick, Edward, Emmett and Chester Towers.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home, 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christain Burial at 10 in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Old Forge. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.



Friends may call Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

