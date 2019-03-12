Anna Marie Lewandowski

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Hank and family, Our deepest sympathies. Sandy and Randy..."
    - Sandy Dickison
  • "Hank and family, Sorry for your loss, Ann was a very good..."
    - Charles & Marie Cherundolo
  • "Our condolences to you Paula & your entire family."
    - Rich & Robin Goosley

Funeral services for Anna Marie Lewandowski, 91, of Old Forge, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in the Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Anna is survived by her husband, Henry Lewandow-ski; daughters, Anna Belle Tallo and husband, Barry, Old Forge; and Paula Lewandowski, Pittston; a son, Stephen Lewandowski and wife, Susan, Taylor; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Home
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 562-1901
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.