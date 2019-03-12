Funeral services for Anna Marie Lewandowski, 91, of Old Forge, will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home Inc., 409 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in the Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Anna is survived by her husband, Henry Lewandow-ski; daughters, Anna Belle Tallo and husband, Barry, Old Forge; and Paula Lewandowski, Pittston; a son, Stephen Lewandowski and wife, Susan, Taylor; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Palermo & Zawacki Funeral Home
409 N Main St
Old Forge, PA 18518
(570) 562-1901
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2019