Anna Morelli, 101½, of Olyphant, passed away Sunday at home. She would have celebrated her 102nd birthday on Nov. 1. She was the widow of Anthony Morelli, who died in 1967.
Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Mary Wesko. She atttended Greenfield schools and retired from Weston-Fairchild in Archbald after many years of employment.
She was a member of Holy Cross Parish in Olyphant and she sang in the choir at St. Cyril's Church, also in Olyphant. She was a member of the Mid Valley Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, the Catholic Golden Age and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Olyphant. She was very active and held several offices at the Sopa-Davey VFW Post 6082, Peckville.
Anna is survived by her two daughters, Mary Lou Skumanich and husband, John, with whom she resided; and Gloria Scango, Chesapeake, Va.; and her son, Anthony Morelli and wife, Marie, Haymarket, Va.; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a godchild and nephew, Gary Wesko, East Benton; a sister-in-law, Ann Wesko, also East Benton; half-brother, Anthony; and half-sister, Regina; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Nick and Mike Wesko; and an infant brother at birth.
Anna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy. Anna loved to cook, bake and sew and travel to Virginia to visit her family.
She will be missed by everyone who knew her and loved her. She was always giving and helping others.
The funeral will be held Saturday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at noon at Holy Cross Parish, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Parish, Delaware Street, Olyphant, PA 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019