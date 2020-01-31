Home

Anna Sewitsky

Anna Sewitsky Obituary
Anna Sewitsky, 93, a lifelong resident of Jessup, died Wednesday at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center. She was the wife of Joseph Sewitsky, her much beloved husband. The couple had been married for 64 years before his passing in February 2012.

Born in Jessup, daughter of the late Alexandro and Maria Macci Paolucci, she was a member of Queen of Angels Parish at St. Mary's Church, Jessup, and she worked in the local garment industry before retirement. She was also a member of the Auxiliary and the former Ideal Club. Her love for her family was immense and that love carried into her cooking. Her family loved her apple pie, pigs in the blanket and her meatballs.

Surviving is a son, John and wife, Janice; three grandsons, Randy and wife, Shannon; Jason and Janet; and Jonathan and wife, Aimee; five great-grandchildren, Randy Jr., Rylee, Kendall, Jillian and Dillan, who lovingly called her Nonie; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She was the last surviving member of her siblings, preceded in death by brothers, Larry, George, Fred, Alexander, Greg, Arthur, Silvio and Tino; sisters, Mary, Ceil and Rose; and great-granddaughter, Angel.

The funeral will be Saturday with Mass at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until Mass at the church. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 31, 2020
