Anna T. (Ann) Cloruri of South Scranton died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart after a long illness. Her husband, Orlando Cloruri, preceded her in death in 1976.
Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Martino and Angela Marangi Bufano. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and the Altar and Rosary Society until its closing, and later a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish in South Scranton.
She attended Scranton Central High School and was a member of the Catholic Women's Club and the Young at Heart Club of South Side.
She is survived by a son, Robert H. Cloruri, Scranton; a daughter, Nancy Reinert and husband, Chas Glendale, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Christen Hutton; Sandra Holguin and husband, Hugo; Robert John Reinert and wife, Mara, all of Arizona; Marc Cloruri and wife, Stephanie, Dunmore; nine great-grandchildren, Robert Hernandez Holguin, Alexandra, Christopher and Elizabeth Anne Holguin, Brynn and Connor Reinert, all of Arizona; Grace, Nora and Kate Cloruri, Dunmore; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Walsh Cloruri, Scranton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jack Cloruri; and an infant daughter, Diane Marie Cloruri; five sisters, Antonia Bufano, Anna Cannella, Mary Mangione, Pearl Clark and Lane Chickillo; and five brothers, Ignazio, Martin, Francesco, Frank and Martin C. Bufano.
Anna's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Drs. Thomas Minora and Patrick Connors as well as Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Comprehensive Home Health for their kindness and compassionate care which they provided for Anna throughout her illness.
A private funeral was held from the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, followed by a graveside service celebrated by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor, and interment at Italian American Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robert H. Cloruri, son; Marc Cloruri, grandson; Thomas Bufano, Perry Brunori Sr. and James Kryzanowski. A memorial Mass will be held for Anna at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church at a time to be announced.
Published in Scranton Times on May 5, 2020