Anna M. Torch-Rossi, 73, of Throop, fell into a peaceful and everlasting sleep last Wednesday.
Born in Mercogliano, Italy, Anna and her sister, Carmela, were brought to this country as young children. Anna worked as an aide at Lackawanna Head Start, at Genetti Manor and was employed in the dietary department at Mid Valley Hospital before retirement. Anna greatly enjoyed gardening, baking and she was an established cook.
She is survived by: a daughter, Lisa Torch; two sons, Frank D. Torch Jr., Robert Torch; and a stepson, Kevin Torch; her sister, Carmela Seldow; two brothers, four sisters and their families, all residing in Italy; a brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nephews who reside in Pennsylvania.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Frank J. Torch; and second husband, Alan J. Rossi.
The family would like to acknowledge support from the staff of Moses Taylor Hospital, fourth floor, Personal Home Healthcare & Hospice, and other caring and compassionate friends during Anna's final days.
The funeral will be held Friday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 21, 2019