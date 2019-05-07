Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Van Auken. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Van Auken, 17, a lifelong resident of Lake Winola, died Friday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a brief illness.



Born Aug. 22, 2001, in Scranton, Anna was the loving and kind daughter of Paul and Luann Intoccia Van Auken. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lake Winola, and was an altar server.



Anna was a junior at Tunkhannock High School who enjoyed art, music, photography and recently founded a creative club at the high school. She had a love for all animals, especially her two dogs, and enjoyed volunteering at the Lake Winola Apartments. Anna enjoyed shopping with her mother and going on trips and adventures with her father in New York City and various concerts. Anna and her parents did everything together, she loved her parents dearly. She was a kind and loving soul who touched everyone she met. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed and what a gift she was during her brief life. Her parents and family loved her dearly and always will.



Also surviving are grandparents, Marie Intoccia, Scranton; Susan and Bob Thompson, Mill City; and R. Paul Van Auken, Throop; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Eugene J. Intoccia.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 1872 Dalton Road, Lake Winola, by the Rev. Patrick L. Albert, pastor, and Deacon Raymond A. Pieretti. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, and at the church before Mass from 9 to 10. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Anna Van Auken to St. Mary of the Lake Church.

