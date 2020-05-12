|
Annabel (Dechko) Franchak, 93, fell asleep in the Lord, peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, May 10. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, John, in 1996.
She was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Buckner, Ill., the daughter of the late Theodore (Frank) Dechko and Anna (Puher) Dechko. The family relocated to Astoria, Queens, N.Y., in 1935, where she graduated in 1944 from the New York City public school system. She married in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1949, before relocating to Jermyn, Pa., in 1960.
She had been employed by Lackawanna County Vocational Technical Schools as a cook in the south school building until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn, where she had sung in the choir, taught Sunday School and had been an officer of St. Mary's Altar Society. For many years she worked tirelessly for the betterment of the church. Her loves, in addition to church and family, were crocheting, quilting and embroidering, usually as gifts to others and cultivating African Violets, for which she had a special affinity.
She is survived by her son, Dan and wife, Dorothy, Jermyn; and daughter, Matushka Nancy and husband, Father Vasily (Bill) Gilbert, Salem, Mass.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hoholick, Dundaff; sister-in-law, Margaret Dechko, Los Alamitos, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins around the country.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Alexander.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Wayne Woodland Manor, Waymart, for the excellent care received by Annabel during her residency there.
Funeral services and interment are private at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn.
Arrangements, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2020