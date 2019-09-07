|
AnnaMae Carol (nee Francis) Orzolek, 86, entered eternal life Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at home with loving family by her side. Daughter of the late John and Anna (nee Sedor) Francis, AnnaMae was born and raised in Taylor, Pa., before settling to Manville in 1956.
Besides her parents, AnnaMae was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Orzolek, on Jan. 23, 2000; and four sisters, Martha, Patsy, Florence and Rosemarie.
AnnaMae is survived by three loving sons, Bobby Orzolek, of Manville; Kenneth Orzolek and his wife, Rosanne, of Bridgewater, N.J.; and Christopher Orzolek and his partner, Mark Corrigan, of Hillsborough, N.J.; four dear siblings, Jack, Norma, Arlene and Mike; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Manville, NJ 08835, on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 6 p.m. Additional viewing time will be on Monday, Sept. 9, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 9, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the 10 a.m. funeral service at Holy Ghost Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church in Manville. Committal words and interment will follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery in Hillsborough. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 7, 2019