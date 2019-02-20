Anne Behonick Dombroski, 102, of Lake Suzy, Fla., and formerly of Dunmore, died Thursday.
The funeral will be Saturday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a funeral Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Church, East Drinker Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
A Parastas service will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may call Friday from 6:30 until the time of service.
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 20, 2019