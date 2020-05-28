Home

Anne Bischak, 99, of Simpson, died Sunday at home. She is survived by one brother, Paul Bischak, Simpson.

Born Nov. 2, 1920, in Simpson, daughter of the late Harry and Julia Sulich Bischak, she was a member of St. Basil's R.O. Church, Simpson, and a longtime member of its choir. She was educated in Fell Twp. schools and had worked for several local dress factories. Annie was an outstanding seamstress who could create and sew absolutely anything. She made many beautiful, homemade fashions for herself and her family. She was a caring and doting aunt to all her nieces and nephews and will be sadly missed.

Also surviving are nephews, Michael (Breezy Jr.) Bischak Jr. and wife, Treena, Simpson; Michael Bischak, Nutley, N.J.; James Veina, Meshoppen; Vincent Veina, East Benton; nieces, Darice Brescia and husband, Peter, Atco, N.J.; Barbara Hehre and husband, John, Williamstown, N.J.; Julia Balon, Scranton; Maria Trotter and husband, Bernie, Ararat; Joanne Straut and husband, John, Rockaway Twp., N.J.; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Michael (Breezy Sr.) and Theodore; and sisters, Mary Adamek, Alice Veina and Stephanie Bischak.

The family would like to thank the following emergency services for their help: Grattan Singer Volunteer Fire Department, White's Crossing Volunteer Fire Department, Cottage Hose Ambulance and the Carbondale Police Department.

A gravesite service will be conducted at Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant Mount, by the V. Rev. Archpriest David J. Hritcko. She will be interred beside her sister Stephanie.

Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.

For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020
