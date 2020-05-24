|
|
Anne Blier Connery, 98, passed away Wednesday, May 20, at Allied Services Long Term Care Facility.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Bernard C. and Margaret McDonough Blier. She was the wife of the late James J. Connery.
Anne graduated from Marywood University and taught in the Scranton public schools for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's Parish.
Anne is survived by her children, James (Dian), Vero Beach, Fla.; Dr. Sheila Connery (Anthony Raitano), Tampa, Fla.; Elizabeth (Brian Finnerty), Scranton; and Dr. Christine Connery Phillips, Hanover, Pa. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren, Colleen Connery Reed, Portland, Ore.; Cristin Connery Brennan, N.P., West Palm Beach, Fla.; Kyle Connery, Vero Beach, Fla.; Jacob Phillips, Silver Spring, Md.; Jenny Phillips, Clifton, N.J.; Emily Raitano, CPA., Atlanta, Ga.; Dr. Olivia Raitano, Omaha, Neb., and Arianna Raitano, CPA, Tampa, Fla. Anne is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Reed and Brayden Brennan.
Due to the current state of emergency, services will be held at the convenience of the family with Monsignor Neil J. Van Loon, V.F., pastor, officiating. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. A Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements from Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James J. Connery Scholarship Fund at Misericordia University or the Joseph P. and Gertrude Grindel Blier Scholarship at Marywood University.
Anne's family would like to thank the many caregivers at Allied Services who assisted in her daily living activities.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020