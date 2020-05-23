|
Anne C. Barrett, 96, of St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home and formerly of Roaring Brook Twp., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Villa. She was the widow of Joseph P. Barrett, who passed away in 1984.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Moses and Helen (Devaney) Clark. Anne graduated from Scranton Central High School and worked as a seamstress before retiring.
As a dedicated Christian, Anne devoted her life to serving Jesus and his mother, Mary. She was an active member of the Church of St. Eulalia in Roaring Brook Twp. and held membership in many religious organizations, including the Legion of Mary, RCIA, the Theresians, Social Concerns, the Liturgical Committee, the Lady of Grace group and the Ladies Monthly Rosary group. Anne loved spending time with her family and friends, making memories that will be cherished forever.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Geri Lynn Barrett Terrinoni of Clarks Green; her son, Terry Barrett and his husband, Rich Dericks, of Covington Twp.; her sister, Mildred Clark Joynt and her husband, Eugene, of Etters; her eight grandchildren, Bill Terrinoni and his wife, Carolyn, of Clarks Summit; Mary Terrinoni of Old Forge; Liz Barrett of San Francisco, Calif.; Anthony Terrinoni and his wife, Alicia, of Clarks Summit; Justin Barrett of San Francisco, Calif.; Melissa Terrinoni of Clarks Green; Sean Terrinoni of Mechanicsburg; and Maria Terrinoni of Clarks Green; and her three great-grandchildren, Lauren, Gabriella and Giuliana.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack Clark and his wife, Verna.
A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Eulalia will be celebrated once the restrictions on large gatherings are eased.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Anne, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 23, 2020