Anne J. Mozeleski Obituary
Anne J. Mozeleski, 84, of Dickson City, died Wednesday morning at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility in Scranton. She was the widow of Chester Mozeleski, who died in 1966.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Helen Pijar Spolsky, she was a graduate of Olyphant High School and worked at the Mid-Valley Hospital for 30 years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City and its choir, SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukranian Greek Catholic Church and its choir, Catholic Choral Club and the Red Hat Diva Club.

She was a devout Catholic, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are two sons, William Mozeleski and wife, Bridget, Eynon; and Chet Mozeleski, her caretaker, Dickson City; a grandson, Brett Mozeleski, Eynon; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Tomaskevitch.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 15, 2019
