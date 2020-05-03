Scranton Times Obituaries
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
Anne Kearney Obituary
Anne (Antoloci) Kearney, 85, a longtime resident of Clarks Summit, died Friday at the Timber Ridge Health Care Center in Wilkes-Barre. She was the wife of the late John Francis Kearney. The couple was married in January 1958.

Born June 17, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Senchak) Antoloci. She graduated from Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School and worked for the state of Pennsylvania as a purchasing agent with the State Workers Insurance Fund. Anne also worked as a Realtor in the Greater Clarks Summit area.

Anne enjoyed listening to live polka bands, arts and crafts, and traveling (especially to California). Above all, Anne truly cherished raising her four children, and her greatest enjoyments came from spending time with her family. Her annual Christmas Eve buffets were legendary, and she kept the door open and a pot of soup on the stove year-round for anyone who would drop by to talk for an hour or two.

Surviving are one daughter, Kathleen DeCarlo (Michael) of Taylor; three sons, John (Nancy) of Scranton; Patrick (Duane Reel) of Kansas City, Mo.; and Michael Kearney (Angela) of Cape May, N.J.; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Antoloci.

A graveside service will take place Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, with services by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment to follow. For those family members and friends attending, please maintain the recommended social distance of 6 feet and wear a mask to protect those with immunocompromised family members at home. If you feel ill or have a cough or fever, we ask that you do not attend.

A memorial Mass will be announced and held at a later date for all to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Meal Shared Fund, Abington Senior Center, 1151 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

Anne's care has been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020
