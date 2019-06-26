Anne Kish of Avoca, born June 28, 1923, died June 11 in Silver Spring, Md.



Anne (Markovich) Kish, small-town girl with a big life, grew up in western Pa. (Windber) coal country during the Depression. Bookworm Anne sadly had to quit high school when she was 15 to take care of the house and family. But that was not going to stop her! At age 20, during World War II, on her way to her job selling shoes, she saw the United States Marine Corps poster, "Be a Marine, and free a Marine to fight." She didn't make it to the shoe store that day (or so the story goes). The Marine Corps changed Anne's life, allowing her, through the GI Bill, to get the education she always dreamed of. During WWII Anne was stationed at the Marine Corps training facility on Parris Island, S.C., where she was a truck driver. After the war, she married her childhood sweetheart Steve, but romantic and domestic life were only a few of Anne's interests. She had two children, Stephen, born 1947, living in Bayfield, Colo., with his wife, Maureen Nichols; and Helen, born 1950, living with her husband Dave Gudes in Takoma Park, Md.; and while having babies, Anne completed her high school education. After that, she was off and running. She obtained a BA from Wilkes College, a master's degree in literature from the University of Scranton, and was an assistant professor of literature and an English scholar at Wilkes College for 20 years. Her life's desire of getting an education was realized. But she did more … a lot more. At different times in her life she has was a Girl Scout leader, swim coach, playground director, actress, writer, fluent in Slovak, winemaker, gardener, life of the party, singer, outdoorswoman, world traveler, one Rolling-Rock-a-day girl, devout Catholic, Grandma to Leah Kish, born 1984, living in Albuquerque, N.M., a member of every veterans group in NEPA, and "Once a Marine, Always a Marine." After her retirement, she and her husband, Steve, traveled internationally and spent years touring all 50 states. She had earned her place in the sun. Anne said those were the best times of her life. Steve died in 1988 but Anne wasn't finished yet. She recreated her life and spent the next 25 years helping veterans organizations. She was so grateful for the education the military had provided her that she was motivated to promote veteran's issues. She has received numerous awards for her dedication and hard work for veterans. She was the original "supermom." She did it all.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday June 28, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call Friday morning, June 28, from 9 until time of Mass. The AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston and the Marine Corps League of Scranton will provide military honors. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.



