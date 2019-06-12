Anne Louise O'Connell, of Leesburg, Fla., age 82, passed away peacefully at home May 24.



She was born in Binghamton, N.Y., and grew up in Scranton, Pa. She attended Marywood University and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse in Scranton and Santa Monica, Calif., before settling in Maryland. She worked at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Md., from 1969 through 1995, when she retired and moved to Leesburg, Fla. In retirement, she worked part time at the Leesburg Regional Medical Center.



Anne was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Leesburg.



She is survived by her niece, Ellen O'Connell Ledgard, (Durkin); and her nephew, John J. O'Connell III (Patty) and their children.



Her burial will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, Pa., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15. She will be laid to rest with her beloved parents, Marion and John.



Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

