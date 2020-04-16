|
Anne M. Cerra, 88, of Greenfield Twp., died Monday evening at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, Scranton. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 67 years, Carmine "Dean" Cerra. They were married on Nov. 7, 1953.
Born March 31, 1932, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine Torcasso Falbo.
Anne was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry where she was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Greenfield Twp. Volunteer Fire Company. She was also a Girl Scout leader when her daughters were growing up.
The family would like to express thanks to the staff of Life Geisinger and the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, especially the 5th floor staff, for the excellent care provided to "the Mayor" of the 5th floor during her illness.
She is also survived by three daughters, Diane Guzzi of Collegeville, Phyliss Paone and husband, Robert, of Archbald; and Deana Cortino and husband, Michael, of Collegeville; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Guzzi, Brett Guzzi and wife, Monique, Heather Loomis and husband, Brandon, Brianna Hummel and husband, Michael, Chris Paone and wife, Casey, and Madison Cortino and Ava Cortino; six great-grandchildren, Weston, Cole and Dean Loomis, Jack Paone, and Greyson and Declan Hummel as well as two additional great-grandchildren on the way, baby boy, Guzzi, and Maggie Hummel; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Cimino and Phyllis Macey.
Private funeral services will be held from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. A memorial Mass will be held at a time to be announced from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenfield Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, 424 Route 106, Greenfield Twp., PA 18407.
Condolence and Mass cards may be sent to her husband.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020