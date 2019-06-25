Anne M. Krayer Walsh, 90, of the East Mountain section of Scranton, died Sunday, June 23, at home surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was the widow of Donald J. Walsh, official court stenographer for Lackawanna County, who died on Sept. 2, 2013.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Winifred Taylor Krayer. She graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1948. During high school, she was a majorette along with her identical twin sister, Mary. In the 1940s, the twins worked as models and appeared in a number of television commercials. A highlight of their modeling career was when they participated as guest celebrities at ceremonies marking the formal dedication of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport in 1947. She and Mary were married in a double wedding ceremony on Aug. 16, 1952, and she worked as a dental hygienist for many years. In the 1980s, she began taking painting and drawing classes at Marywood University and the University of Scranton and went on to enjoy a prolific career as an artist. Many of her paintings were inspired by such artists as Grandma Moses, Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh, and she often participated in group exhibitions around town. Known as "Annie" by her close friends and family, she enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband Don, sister Dolly, and friend Tony. Of all the places they visited, her favorite was Lake Geneva, Switzerland. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting as well as cooking and entertaining family and friends. In addition to her talent as an artist, she will be remembered by all for her kind, pleasant and welcoming demeanor, her delicious cooking, and the ability to always make everyone around her smile and laugh. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday at home with her family and close friends.



She was preceded in death by infant brother, William; two sisters, her identical twin, Mary Anne Powell, and Alice "Dolly" Hosko; brother, Charles Krayer; and niece and goddaughter, Grace Powell.



Surviving are nephews, Charles Krayer, David Krayer (also her godson), Richard Krayer, Michael Hosko Jr. and Mark Hosko (also her godson); great-nieces, Mara McGinnis, Thomasina Dean, Shannon Linn (also her goddaughter), Molly McGinnis, Kathleen Krayer, Jennifer Knott, Christina Krayer, Kristen Elizabeth Krayer, Katie Ann Krayer and April Danielle Krayer; great-nephew, Michael Hosko III; several cousins; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be Saturday from the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment to follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Friends and family may pay their respects Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's name may be to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://parkinson.org or to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.



Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary