Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Anne M. Wengrzynek

Anne M. Wengrzynek Obituary

Anne M. Wengrzynek of Simpson died Friday at home.

Born in Simpson, daughter of the late Walter and Ann Dziadkowicz Wengrzynek, she was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. She was a graduate of St. Rose High School, Carbondale, and the Powell School of Business, Scranton. Before retirement, Anne was employed for more than 35 years as a secretary at Capitol Records, Scranton.

Surviving are several cousins.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary and Helen Wengrzynek, Sister Rose Agnes (Kathryn), and Sister Alice Wengrzynek of the Maryknoll Sisters; a brother, Walter Wengrzynek; and a sister-in-law, Irene Wengrzynek.

The funeral will be Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.


