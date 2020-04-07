|
|
Anne (Wohar) Malinchak, 90, a resident of Dunmore, beloved mother, sister and aunt, died late Monday, March 30, of natural causes. She was surrounded by her immediate family.
Anne was born in Scranton on Oct. 6, 1929, to the late Helen Zoltanich Wohar and George Wohar Sr., of Scranton. Anne was preceded in death by her late husband, Frank J. Malinchak Jr., of Dunmore, in 1983; and daughter, Teresa Malinchak DeMarco, Scranton, in 2018.
She is also survived by her sister, Mary Wohar, 93, Dunmore; and George Wohar Jr. and wife, Sally Buldowski Wohar, North Plainfield, N.J.; a daughter, Christina Tomko and husband, Paul S. Tomko, Jessup; son, David Malinchak and fiancée, Julie, Dunmore. She is also survived by two grandsons, Dr. Patrick J. DeMarco III and wife, Lisa Bergman DeMarco, Jacksonville, Fla.; Christopher DeMarco, Scranton; and two great-grandsons, Patrick J. DeMarco IV (Joey) and Matthew DeMarco, also of Jacksonville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family would also like to extend a very special thanks to the administration and staff, and especially the Bella Bay nursing staff and aides at Mountain View Care Center in Scranton. Their years of kindness, care, compassion and utmost professionalism has been priceless. We wish all of the Mountain View staff health and safety at this critical time.
Due to government restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, and health and safety of everyone, private services will be held for Anne.
A memorial service, liturgy, along with Anne's celebration of life for all family and friends will be held in the future. Future memorial date to be announced once the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Anne has been a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton, Pa. All donations or requests for liturgy Masses, etc. should be made payable to St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church and mailed to the private family residence in Dunmore, Pa. Please include a return mailing address.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 7, 2020