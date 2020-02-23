|
|
Anne Marie Coleman, 70, of Dickson City, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a lifelong battle with diabetes, heart disease and epilepsy.
She was born and raised in Mayfield. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Karliak. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1967 with the highest of honors and worked as a cutter at Billig's Shoe Factory for several years.
Anne Marie devoted her whole life to her husband and family with all the love in her heart. She found much joy in being with her pets, Lucky and Tucker. She knew how to bring peace and sunshine into everyone's life. Anne Marie was a true, devoted Christian who held God every day with open arms.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Dan (Boone); her son, Frank and fiancée, Pamela; her daughter, Lori and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Justin, Nathan, Amy, Haley and Olivia; great-grandson, Devin; sister, Debbie and husband, Jay; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Friends may call from 4 until the time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020