Anne Marjel Armstrong was surrounded by family when she passed away on Friday at the Connecticut Hospice. She would have celebrated her 95th birthday on July 23. She had been living in West Haven, Conn., where she was lovingly cared for by her son, Rich and his wife, Judy.



Born in Ashtabula, Ohio, Anne was the daughter of John and Margaret Lemponen. She was a graduate of Ashtabula High School. Her love for family and others was evident throughout her life.



She was preceded in death by her identical twin sister, Joan Sherman, Milford, Conn.; by her husband, Thomas Armstrong; and by her first husband, John Armstrong. She was also preceded in death by four stepsons whom she raised, Thomas, Paul, James and John Armstrong.



Anne is survived by her sister, Marion Eastman and husband, Wesley, Perry, Ohio; and by her brother, Jack Lemponen and wife, Irene, Maple Heights, Ohio.



She is also survived by four sons and one daughter, Richard and wife, Judy, West Haven, Conn.; Matthew and wife, Cynthia, Clarks Summit; Robert and wife, Denise, Throop; David and wife, Suzi, Staunton, Va.; and Delores Beavers and husband, Chris, Throop.



Anne has seven grandchildren, Bradley and Gregory Armstrong (Richard), Robert and Amy Armstrong (Robert), Oakley and Afton Armstrong (David) and Christopher Beavers (Delores). Her great-granddaughter is Maria Armstrong (Robert).



Grandchildren from her stepsons include, Tommy, Dottie, Debbie and Eddie (Thomas); Paul Joseph, Mary Ann, Lori, Mark, Kevin and John (Paul); Stephen, Sharon, Joanne and Gail (James) and John (John). Anne is also survived by a number of other great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Anne was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Throop Hose Company 1. She loved Penn State football, her dogs Ruby and Elway, game shows, search-a-word puzzles and Green Ridge pizza.



Viewing is Thursday, June 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Services will be conducted by the Rev. David Hink­ley at the Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop, at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, Pa.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Throop United Methodist Church or to the Throop Hose Company 1, 512 Center St., Throop, PA 18512.

