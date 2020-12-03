Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery
Greenfield Twp., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Perri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Perri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Perri Obituary

Anne Perri, 95, formerly of Carbondale, died Tuesday at Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center. Her husband was the late Thomas Perri.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Peter and Frances Bernacki Kulick, Anne was employed for many years at Carbondale General Hospital handling clerical work.

Survivors include her niece and caregiver, Karen Gelock, and other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry Kozell, John Kulick and Mike Kulick; and three sisters, Mary Bognodawicz, Rose Ganczarski and Carole Santarelli.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -