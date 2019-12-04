|
Anne Pinto Smith departed this life on Nov. 30, to join her husband Harry E. Smith to continue their 65-year marriage. Anne was a native of Dunmore, Pa., having moved to Philadelphia as a teenager to work with a law firm in Central City, and then meeting her husband Harry to move back to Hollisterville, Pa. Together she and her husband began a law practice above what is now the Moscow Firehouse, and then moving after purchasing the Main Street property in 1959.
Mrs. Smith was very involved in the Moscow community until she moved to Florida in 1994 as she passed away a resident of Fort Myers, Fla. She loved her home and surroundings in Florida and the special friends that she made, including friends which moved down from Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Smith was very involved with both social causes as well as political causes as she was a founding member of the Dunmore Woman's Club, Lackawanna County Republican Women's Club, Ball of Hope, Lackawanna Lawyers Wives (hosting the induction ceremony of new lawyers beginning in 1971) and her proudest achievement as a founding member of the North Pocono Public Library. Mrs. Smith was also an honorary alumnus of both the University of Scranton and the Dickinson School of Law ('89). She was a key ingredient of many Republican campaigns, including the election of commissioners, Pennsylvania and United States congressmen and senators and presidential politics and helped to shape political decisions concerning cancer treatment and child literacy.
Her fondest accolade was the naming of the "Anne P. Smith Community Room" at the North Pocono Public Library in Moscow, which hosts guest readings for children, educational series and fundraising events for her worthiest of causes.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her son, David, who has lived in Fort Myers since 2015; and her brother, Joseph Pinto, of Hamlin. Her encouragement to always "get involved" and "make a difference," live on through her continued support of the North Pocono Public Library and her friends and fellow volunteers will miss her "always forward" attitude. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the North Pocono Public Library, 1315 Union Mill Road, Moscow, PA 18444.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019