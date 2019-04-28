Anne Regan Cherewka of Taylor entered eternal rest Monday, April 22, at Thornwald Nursing Center, Carlisle. Her beloved husband, Michael, died Aug. 4, 2010, and they were married 63 years.
Born and educated in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Borsuk Regan. Early in life, Anne worked in the garment industry and retired from the Riverside High School, where she worked in the cafeteria. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor.
Surviving are two sons, Michael and wife, Michele, Camp Hill; and Mark and wife, Sandy, Mechanicsburg; six grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Alexis, Christopher, Brian and Meaghan; nieces and nephews
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marge Butch; and two brothers, John and George Regan,
Private funeral services will be held at St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. George's Orthodox Church.
Arrangements entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 28, 2019