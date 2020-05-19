|
Annette Chichilla Boyko, 63, of Old Forge, died May 10 at Allied Hospice in Scranton, after an illness.
An Old Forge native, she was born April 13, 1957, to the late Edward Chichilla and Antoinette Sabuto of Taylor. An Old Forge High School graduate, she was employed by the Pennsylvania Bedding Co. in Old Forge. Of Roman Catholic faith, she was a member of St. Michael's Church in Old Forge, until its closure.
She is survived by her loving sons, Tyler and Geno Boyko, both of Old Forge; three grandchildren, with a grandson on his way; and her longtime companion, Archie Bentler, Scranton.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edward Chichilla.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020