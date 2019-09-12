|
|
Annette Cimino, 96, of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at Green Ridge Care Center. Her husband, Joseph Cimino, died in January 1943.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late John and Josephine Faladzki Fialkowski, she had been employed in the garment industry before retirement. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.
Ann enjoyed listening to music, dancing and going to casinos. She also enjoyed decorating for Christmas and looking at Christmas lights. Her favorite time was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Ann DePietro and husband, Frank, Scranton; three sons, Joseph and wife, Karen, Moscow; Paul and wife, Diane, Scranton; and James and wife, Laura, Dushore; three sisters, Gertrude Noll, Edna DeBilko and Sophie Slagin; two brothers, Stanley and Joseph Fialkowski; seven grandchildren, Gina and Frank DePietro, Sean Cimino, Beth Tomlinson, Tracy Robinson, PJ Cimino and Nick Cimino; seven great-grandchildren, Ella and Ava DePietro, Colin and Camren Cimino, Riley, Jayelyn and C. J. Tomlinson; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.
Friends and family may call Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Handbell Choir Fund, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 12, 2019