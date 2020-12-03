Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Manson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Mariah Manson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Mariah Manson Obituary

Annie Mariah Manson, 86, of Scranton, died Nov. 20 at Allied Services Skilled Nursing. She was the widow of Lloyd Manson.

Born in Belhaven, N.C., daughter of the late Sylvester Lyman Chadwick and Hattie Louise Chadwick, she was a loving and caring woman, who would open her home to anyone, especially those in need. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing bingo and shopping.

Surviving are a sister, Frances Jordan, and brother, Russell Lee Chadwick, both of North Carolina; grandchildren, Shavette Swain, Jaelynn, Jacob, Jasmine and Jayden Manson, and Fatima Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Tayvon and Dasani Swain.

She was preceded in death by a son, James Manson.

Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -