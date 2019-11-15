|
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Annie May Hill Menichillo of Scranton at the home of her daughter, Debbie, in Mesa, Ariz., on Nov. 4.
Born Aug. 25, 1923, in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late James Roy and Annie Elizabeth Bower Hill. She was one of 19 children.
She worked at various dress factories during much of her life and was an incredible seamstress. She served as a volunteer in several social groups, including St. Mary's Villa, St. Lucy's Church, Dunmore Senior Citizens and Keyser Valley Center.
Annie was a remarkably strong, intelligent, kind and generous person. Anyone whose path crossed hers in life is truly fortunate. If you were lucky enough to enjoy her lasagna, that was a plus. She was a dedicated and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She will always be remembered and truly missed.
Annie is survived by four children, Jack Grasso and Billy Menichillo, both of Las Vegas; Debbie Menichillo Mesa, Ariz.; and Angela Cooper, Scranton; six grandchildren, Jack Zygmunt, of Virginia; and Anthony Zygmunt, of Maryland; Tanya Zygmunt Jones and Jaclyn Cooper, both of Scranton; Nicole Grasso Kriedler and Ryan Cooper, both of Moscow; eight great-grandchildren; more than 40 nieces and nephews; and siblings, Audrey Jeanette, Kathryn (Kate) and Talford, Lock Haven, Pa.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) Menichillo; daughter, Concetta (Connie) Grasso Zygmunt; son, James; grandson, Anthony Grasso; 10 brothers, George, Leon, James (Bucky), Jonathon, Emil (Kalin), Larry, Dalton, Edward, Elmer and Theodore (Teddy) Hill; and sisters, Gertrude (Dot), Lydia, Frances, Barbara and Betty Lou.
A blessing service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects Sunday from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 15, 2019