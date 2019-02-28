AnnMarie C. Demuth

Funeral services have been scheduled for AnnMarie C. Demuth, Moscow, who died Monday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

A blessing service has changed to Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow.

Friends may call today from 4 to 7 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
