On Feb. 25, we lost an amazing woman after a three-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer. Wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and teacher, we say goodbye to our beloved AnnMarie Claire Demuth.



Born Dec. 28, 1971, she was the wife of Jose "Pep" Pardo and mother to Oscar and Elsa Pardo. She was the daughter of Paul J. and Janet A. (Zawicki) Demuth.



AnnMarie graduated from North Pocono High School and attended Marywood University, where she received degrees in languages and education.



AnnMarie enjoyed traveling and experiencing other cultures and spent several years abroad teaching at an International school in Valencia, Spain.



After teaching abroad for several years, she returned to Moscow where she taught her passion for languages, teaching at Scranton High School and eventually her alma mater, North Pocono High School, where she had an unwavering commitment to her students.



During her battle with cancer, AnnMarie became involved in increasing awareness about multiple myeloma research at the University of Pennsylvania.



Her legacy of education and service to others will continue to live on in her students, family, friends and community.



She and her family enjoyed their yearly trips to the shore, meeting at Lake Hideaway, watching her children play sports, piano and dance recitals.



Her husband and children were the light of her life.



AnnMarie is also survived by her dear sister, who took such wonderful care of her and was there for her at all times, Noelle Fayocavitz and husband, Matthew, Covington Twp.; her beloved brothers, Paul Demuth Jr., and wife, Julie, Anaheim, Calif.; and Brian Demuth, Moscow; nephews, Keaton and Derek Fayocavitz; and nieces, Meadow Lee Demuth and Deanna Poli. She is also survived by her grandmother, Gladys Zawicki; her dearest aunt, Joan Zawicki; and uncles and cousins.



She was predeceased by her grandfather, Albert "Corky" Zawicki; grandparents, Irvin and Marium Demuth; and uncles Kenneth Zawicki, Frank and Donald Demuth.



A blessing service will be conducted Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa., with the Rev. Robert Simon as officiating clergy.



Family and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

