Annmarie P. Altier Jones, 72, of Scranton, died Tuesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart inpatient unit in Dunmore after an illness. She was the wife of Alan R. Jones.
Born Jan. 27, 1947, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Cecilia Yanchik Altier. Annmarie was a 1964 graduate of Scranton Technical High School, and was employed for many years at Manhattan Shirt Co. in Scranton.
Annmarie attended Immaculate Conception Church in Scranton and was a faithful attendee of St. Ann's Basilica annual novena.
Annmarie's husband would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Regional Hospital of Scranton and her special caregiver, Michael Ferguson for their wonderful care.
Also surviving are her beloved cousins, Paulette Schalk, Leila Malone, Dennis Yanchik, Thomas Yanchik and Carol Ann Barbato.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Arthur J. Altier Jr.
A Mass will be celebrated Saturday at noon in St. Ann's Monastery Parish, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment will be conducted in Holy Family Cemetery, Throop.
Friends may call on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 19, 2019