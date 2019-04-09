Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony 'TK' "Tony" Karwoski. View Sign

Anthony S. "Tony" Karwoski, 86, of Dunmore, died peacefully at home Saturday. He is survived by his wife, the former Audrey Luchko. Together since 1991, they were married Oct. 29, 2004.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Sylvester and Constance Wasielewski Karwoski, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School, a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore, and had served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Tony was a well-known auto salesman throughout the area, and was the owner of TK Auto Sales in Dunmore. He was an avid animal lover, and he and his wife, Audrey, were very active in Shih Tzu dog rescue. He will be received by his many beloved pets at the Rainbow Bridge.



Also surviving are his sons, Tony Lasher and wife, Rose, of Dunmore; and Anthony Karwoski Jr., of Atlanta; grandchildren, Jenna, Tyler and Kyle Lasher, and Savanna, Alex and Jaden Karwoski; great-grandson, Jacob Capone; sisters, Beatrice Cancro, of Georgia; Phyllis Baik, of Throop; and Emma Pietrowski, of North Carolina; nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Lucille Cardone; sister-in-law, Cyndie Luchko; nephew, Daniel Dommes; and his Shih Tzu family.



He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Lucy Gallucci; sisters, Regina Corbin and Theresa Incelli; brother, Bill Karwoski; his favorite nephew, Pvt.2, Joshua Alan Dommes, who died Oct. 17, 2017; and father-in-law, George J. Luchko Jr.



Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Friends may call from 8:30 until the time of service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., 18411.



Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.





318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

