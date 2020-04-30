|
|
Anthony Andrew Strizalkouski, 75, of Lake Ariel, died Tuesday at his home. He was the husband of Rose Marie Drosinski Strizalkouski. The couple had been married for 52 years.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Anthony Strizalkowski and Olga Swaha Strizalkowski Prenzyna, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and graduated from Johnson College. Before his retirement, he was employed by General Dynamics. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran and was of Catholic faith.
Tony enjoyed woodworking, growing tomatoes, playing the lottery and shopping trips with his cousin, Bob Price.
Also surviving are a son, Mark Strizalkouski, Blakley; and two grandsons, Mark Anthony Strzalkowski, Florida; and Kyle Strizalkouski, Lake Ariel.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Strizalkowski, who died in 2009.
Due to recent circumstances, a funeral service will be private at convenience of the family in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2020