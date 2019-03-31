Obituary

The Rev. An-thony August Grecco of Newfoundland, formerly of the Bronx, N.Y., died Wednesday, March 27, at home.



Born in the Bronx, he was the son of Jack Grecco, a strong and greatly protective father of his family, and Medie Tonelli Grecco, an exceptionally loving and faithful Christian woman who exerted a great deal of influence over Anthony's spiritual growth.



Anthony graduated from Evander Childs High School. He enlisted in the



In March 1989, he and his wife, Kathy, moved from Broadway, New York City, to the "wilds" of the Poconos. In 2004, he experienced a call to ministry, following the death of his wife, which began a 14-year pastorate at the LaAnna United Methodist Church until his passing



Anthony was a very unique, strong, caring and passionate pastor who will be enormously missed by his family and congregation at the LaAnna United Methodist Church.



He is survived by three sons, Frank Grosso and wife, Madeline, Round Lake, N.Y.; Anthony Grecco Jr. and wife, Kathy, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; Frank Grecco and wife, Jeannette, Putnam Valley, N.Y.; a daughter, Mary Jean Grecco, Sarasota, Fla.; beloved sisters, Freda Close, Newburgh, N.Y.; and Luigina Dzenutis, Lake Wales, Fla.; and his former wife, Clara Leonelli.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Nelson Grecco; and a sister, Mary Jean Sanda.



A memorial service will be Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. in the LaAnna United Methodist Church, 152 PA 191, LaAnna, Cresco, Pa. Interment, private.



Memorial contributions may be made to LaAnna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, Newfoundland, PA 18445.



Arrangements by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, LaAnna, South Sterling.

