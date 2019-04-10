The Rev. Anthony August Grecco, Newfoundland, died March 27.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. Anthony August Grecco.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the LaAnna United Methodist Church, 152 Pa. 191, Village of LaAnna, Cresco. Interment, private.
Memorial Contributions may be made to LaAnna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, Newfoundland, PA 18445.
Arrangements by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling.
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2019