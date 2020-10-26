Home

Anthony Aulisio, 69, of Pittston and formerly of Clarks Summit, died Thursday morning at home. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Debra Schovitz Aulisio, on June 8, 2015.

Born in Scranton on March 21, 1951, son of the late Joseph and Theresa Aulisio, Anthony earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Scranton. He and Debra owned both an antique business and landscaping company before their retirement. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his dogs and rooting on Minnesota Vikings football.

He was loving, exceptionally frugal and certainly a great dad. He will certainly be missed.

He is survived by his loving son, Michael Aulisio, Nashville, Tenn.; and his brother, Joseph Aulisio, Old Forge.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.


