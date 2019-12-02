|
Anthony Christiano of Scranton passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, at home surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 52 years is the former Helen Fuller.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Antoinette Scombardi Christiano. He was a graduate of West Scranton High School. He proudly served his country as a private first class combat engineer in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was a professional machinist by trade. His favorite pastimes were playing in a band, bowling, golf and watching hockey with his family.
Also surviving are two sons, Anthony Christiano Jr. and his wife, Colleen; and Scott Christiano and companion, Ann Marie, and son, Jesse, all of Scranton; grandchildren, Brittany Irwin and husband, Tom; Antoinette Christiano and Scott Christiano; two brothers, Richard and Reno Christiano; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Angela Butash.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. in the Asbury United Methodist Church, 720 Delaware St., Scranton, with Pastor Richard Bradshaw as officiating clergy. Military honors will be held at the church immediately following the services. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home's website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019