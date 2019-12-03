Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
720 Delaware St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Christiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Christiano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Christiano Obituary
Services have been set for Anthony Christiano of Scranton, who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at home.

The funeral will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. in Asbury United Methodist Church, 720 Delaware St., Scranton, with Pastor Richard Bradshaw as officiating clergy. Military honors will be held at the church immediately following the services. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.Arrangements, Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave. Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -