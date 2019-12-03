|
Services have been set for Anthony Christiano of Scranton, who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at home.
The funeral will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 11 a.m. in Asbury United Methodist Church, 720 Delaware St., Scranton, with Pastor Richard Bradshaw as officiating clergy. Military honors will be held at the church immediately following the services. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.Arrangements, Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave. Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019