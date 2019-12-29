|
|
Anthony D. Calomino, 77, of Archbald, died Tuesday evening at home. His wife of 51 years is Bernice Calomino.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Frances Leone Calomino. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed as a laborer in the construction industry.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Also surviving are his daughter, Amy Ceccotti and husband, Ray, Eynon; his grandchildren, Ava and Cameron Ceccotti, at home; nieces and nephews, Angela and Matt Dempsey, Frances and John Loughney, Mary Beth Scalzo, Frank and Maureen Scalzo, Cathy and Paul Sheehan, Tony and Melissa Scalzo; several great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins, Jerry Fabricatore, Joseph Calomino, and Terri and Jeff Leone; and lifelong friends, Ron Russo Sr., James Valvano, Tom McIlwee, Franco Naughton, Ron Mascaro, Ron Blackledge, Frank Bell and Sylvia Porpiglia.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Scalzo, and an infant brother, Joseph Calomino.
Tony was a very loving and devout family man and a loyal friend to many. He had an amazing sense of humor and was a hilarious storyteller.
He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Donations may be made to the in his memory.
The funeral services were private as per the wishes of his family. Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019