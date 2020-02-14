|
|
Anthony Franchak, 97, of Jermyn, died Wednesday at the Carbondale Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Rusiniak Franchak.
Born in Jermyn, the son of the late Anthony and Eva Fedorchak Franchak Sr., he was a United States Army veteran of World War II. He worked at Dearborn Glass and later worked for Lackawanna County before retirement.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 0465 Jermyn and the East Jermyn Sportsmen Club. Anthony loved fishing and hunting with his brothers.
He is survived by two brothers, Stephen and wife, Rose, Jermyn; and Nicholas and wife, Rose, Archbald; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Basil, Peter, Joseph, Paul, John and Michael; and four sisters, Anna Franchak, Mary Franchak, Helen Pekaar and Catherine Homish.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 305 Walnut St., Jermyn, with the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk officiating. A viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Parastas at 7 at the church. Interment, St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church. Arrangements by Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020