Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Michael's Orthodox Church
305 Walnut St.
Jermyn, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Michael's Orthodox Church
305 Walnut St.
Jermyn, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael's Orthodox Church
305 Walnut St.
Jermyn, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Franchak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Franchak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Franchak Obituary
Anthony Franchak, 97, of Jermyn, died Wednesday at the Carbondale Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Rusiniak Franchak.

Born in Jermyn, the son of the late Anthony and Eva Fedorchak Franchak Sr., he was a United States Army veteran of World War II. He worked at Dearborn Glass and later worked for Lackawanna County before retirement.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 0465 Jermyn and the East Jermyn Sportsmen Club. Anthony loved fishing and hunting with his brothers.

He is survived by two brothers, Stephen and wife, Rose, Jermyn; and Nicholas and wife, Rose, Archbald; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by six brothers, Basil, Peter, Joseph, Paul, John and Michael; and four sisters, Anna Franchak, Mary Franchak, Helen Pekaar and Catherine Homish.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 305 Walnut St., Jermyn, with the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk officiating. A viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with Parastas at 7 at the church. Interment, St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church. Arrangements by Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -