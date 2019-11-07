|
|
Anthony G. Terruso Sr., 73, of Old Forge, died Sunday evening at the Duke Hock Family Pavilion Hospice Center, Durham, N.C., while surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Catherine Osellanie Terruso.
Born in Taylor, son of the late George and Rose Mattei Terruso, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 1964. Anthony was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail handler before retirement. Prior to the Postal Service, he served as captain of the Old Forge Police Department.
He honorably served during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy aboard the USS Vesole Destroyer 878. Anthony was a parishioner of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Old Forge.
Tony was well loved and respected by all of his family and friends. He was a great provider and loved the simple things in life, like spending time on his back porch with family. He loved taking trips to North Carolina to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was known as "Tuff-Tony," but those who really knew him saw his kind and gentle side. Tony was Marisa's "Hero," Anthony's "Role-Model," Neil's best friend, "Bud," and Lucia and Anthony's "Papa." Tony was Catherine's high school sweetheart, best friend, soulmate and just simply her "Everything." Tony was a man of faith and family who always put his family first. He will be desperately missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are a daughter, Marisa Terruso, of Morrisville, N.C.; sons, Anthony Terruso Jr. and wife, Brandey Stacchiotti Terruso, of Durham, N.C.; and Neil Terruso, of Avoca; grandchildren, Lucia and Anthony Terruso; brother, George Terruso and wife, Mary Ester Terruso; sister, Mary Louise Terruso Weiner and husband, Michael Weiner; brother-in-law, Samuel Vitris; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jacquline Terruso Vitris.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Divine Liturgy at 11 in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment services will follow in the Old Forge Cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to call Saturday morning from 9 to 10:15 at the funeral home. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019