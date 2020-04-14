|
Tony Hatala, Peckville, passed away April 9 at home.
Born in Peckville in 1954, Tony was the son of the late Deacon John R. Hatala and Frances (Swerdak) Hatala. He was first and foremost a kind and generous brother, son, cousin, friend and educator. His family, friends and students were his life and reason for living. The world is a far better place because he shared his time with us. Tony never turned down a friend or family member in need. He will be remembered with great fondness by those whose lives he touched. Thank you Tony for being there for all of us.
Tony was preceded in death by his father and mother; and brothers, Chris Hatala and Mark Hatala; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his sister Mary Hatala, Peckville; niece, Emma, daughter of his late brother Chris and wife, Caroline Hatala; uncle, Sam Donato, Olyphant; and many cousins. He is also survived by countless friends including Joe Corvo, Mark Glowatz; cousin, Jerry Safko; Bob Decker; and friend, Joan Wasnetsky. We will always remember him for his wonderful laugh, kind spirit and breakfasts with the guys at Dunkin Donuts, Sebastianelli's and McDonald's.
Tony was a 1972 graduate of Valley View High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in elementary education from the Pennsylvania State University. Tony was first and foremost a teacher. After graduation, he moved to New Orleans, La., where he taught in an elementary school. On his bucket list was a return trip to New Orleans to see his old friends and favorite spots. Always devoted to his family, Tony gave up his promising career in New Orleans to move back to Blakely to help his sister Mary care for their ailing mother Fran.
Tony then taught elementary students for many years at St. Cyril's School in Olyphant, then at La Salle Academy. He next taught for nearly 20 years in the Pocono Mountain School District where he was a fifth grade math and science teacher at Swiftwater Intermediate. Tony was scheduled to retire in June after this last year of teaching. He is remembered with much respect by his fellow educators, parents and students. He especially enjoyed working with his teaching partner, Lindsay Dempsey Cavagnaro. Tony is no longer with us on this earth, but the immense joy of learning which he brought as an educator to countless students will remain as his legacy for generations to come.
Tony was a hard worker. He always had more than one job. Working summers in a wide range of occupations including part-time jobs at Corvo's garage and service station with his friend Joe Corvo; in Mr Z's and Weis Markets for Ed Zielinski; and doing maintenance work for Dennis Corvo over the past few summers. His hobbies included listening to music, especially the Grateful Dead, the Beatles and many "Golden Oldies." He loved music so much that one of his past jobs included broadcasting at a radio station in St. Mary's, Pa. Tony also enjoyed serving as moderator of the school chess club and enjoyed woodworking and building model ships.
The love and devotion Tony brought to his family and friends will remain in our hearts forever, reminding us of the best in all of us. Rest in peace, Tony. May your heaven be filled with music, laughter, pizza and pancakes and a classroom of students to teach.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date for all family, friends, coworkers and those who loved Tony. Please remain in touch. Tony would want that.
Funeral arrangements are handled by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville. Tony's sister, Mary Hatala, requests that any memorial contributions should be made to the donor's favorite charity in his memory; or to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, South Abington Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020