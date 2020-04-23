|
Anthony J. (Tony) Barone Sr., 81, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon at Dunmore Health Care Center. His beloved wife is the former Audrey Quinn. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in May.
Born Sept. 10, 1938, and raised in Dunmore, Tony was the son of the late Charles and Rose Lawrence Barone and a graduate of Dunmore High School. He enjoyed a 37-year career progressing to a store manager with Giant Markets until closing. He was also employed by the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and FNCB in the later part of his career. He was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore.
During and upon graduation, he began his professional career within the grocery industry, establishing a strong work ethic and innate ability of hiring young talent to his store. He was very proud of the many students and employees that once worked with him who he reminded every time he would see them. Tony was a true Dunmorean who always cared more than he appeared. He was full of life and for those close to him understood he would call it like he saw it, right, wrong or indifferent. That was on the outside but family and close friends knew the real side where he would always be the first to help someone in need, giving more than he had and never expecting anything in return. He cherished his close friends and the many years of friendship throughout his life. He had a love for the game of golf and was a 41-year member of Elmhurst Country Club.
He was a lifetime soul mate to his wife Audrey, an inspiration to his sons, a family ambassador to his brothers and sisters and the best Papa ever to his grandchildren. Marisa, John, Caroline and Abbey, his grandchildren, were his world. He adored them and he was very proud of their many accomplishments in life which he shared with others on a daily basis.
The family would like to thank Dr. Salvatore Lawrence (cousin), Dr. David D'Alessandro, Dr. Ira Kohn and Dr. Jerald Gilbert for their unwavering compassion and care they provided over the years. We would also like to thank Tom DePietro, PharmD and the staff of DePietro's Pharmacy, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Allied Skilled Nursing and Dunmore Health Care Center physicians, nurses and staff for the wonderful care.
In addition to his wife, Audrey, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey and wife, Marilee, of Dunmore; four grandchildren, Marisa, John, Caroline and Abbey; his brother, Dan and wife, Ruth; brother-in-law, Joe King; brother-in-law, Robert Quinn and wife, Elizabeth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by son, Tony Barone Jr.; and his sisters, Rozelle Matthewson, Jane Minish, Elizabeth King; and his brothers, Joseph Barone, Benjamen Barone and Charles Barone; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Private funeral services will take place at Dunmore Cemetery, Dunmore, with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date for family and friends at SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, Pa.
In lieu of flowers and Mass cards, memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
