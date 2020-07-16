Home

Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Anthony J. "Tony" DeFrancisco

Anthony J. "Tony" DeFrancisco Obituary

Anthony "Tony" J. DeFrancisco, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away on July 13, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital Bethlehem surrounded by his family.

Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Anthony D. and Antoinette "Dolly" (Villani) DeFrancisco. He was the devoted husband of Michele (Kita) DeFrancisco, with whom he shared 27 years of marriage. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, he was a physical therapist in the Lehigh Valley before retirement. Tony was a champion power lifter in college, and he quarter-squatted 800 pounds in high school. He enjoyed maintaining his Italian family traditions, especially cooking holiday and weekly family dinners. He was a history buff and a voracious reader who truly enjoyed a good book.

In addition to his wife Michele, Tony will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Nina and Olivia; faithful dog, Bella; sisters, Nancy Fahey and husband, Mike; and Joanne Jacko; brother, Jim DeFrancisco and wife, Lisa; mother-in-law, Dottie Kita; sister-in-law, Alexia Blake and husband, Geff; nephews, Michael and Robert Fahey, Steven Jacko, Jimmy DeFrancisco and David Blake; nieces, Emma and Hannah Blake, and Chelsea DeFrancisco; longtime friend, John Flenner; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tony was preceded in death by his nephew, Matthew Fahey.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and interment at Holy Saviour Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 968 Postal Road #110, Allentown, PA 18109 or to The , 55 W. Wacker Drive Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.


