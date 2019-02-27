Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony J. Gentile CPA Sr.. View Sign

Anthony J. Gentile Sr., CPA, of Clarks Summit, died at home on Sunday, Feb. 24.Born in Carbondale on March 7,1943, son of the late Anthony J. and Angelina Loratto Gentile. He graduated from Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale. He received his undergraduate degree in accounting and finance from Pace University, New York City and continued graduate studies in taxation at New York University . He was a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Pennsylvania. Professional memberships include, Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Northeast Chapter of Certified Public Accountants and Land-Grant Tax Administrators.Anthony was a bank auditor with Chase Manhattan Bank and a tax specialist at Coopers & Lybrand, New York. He served as chief financial officer of Madison Group Associates. He also served as coordinator of tax programming in the School of Agricultural Economics & Rural Sociology, Penn State University , University Park, Pa. He was an adjunct faculty member at Lackawanna Junior College, and online and distant learning instructor for Thompson Learning Direct, Scranton. He maintained a private CPA practice.Anthony, or best known as Tony or AJ, was a loving father to his children, Victoria and A.J. Tony was a true fan of the N.Y. Jets, a season ticket holder, who never lost faith in his team. He loved tailgating at Jet games and at West Point football games in the fall, overlooking the Hudson River. He was a member of Elk View Country Club and an enthusiastic golfer. He was an avid Lionel train collector and operator. He had a love of history and was a student of the Civil War era. He occasionally lectured on the history of the Leni Lanape American Indians of NEPA. In later years Tony collected and repaired women's and men's watches.He is survived by his former wife, Dorothy Barron Gentile, Scranton; a daughter, Victoria Barron Gentile, Scranton; and a son, Anthony J. Gentile Jr., Durham, N.C.; a brother, Joseph Gentile and wife, Barbara, Abingdon, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Lyoob, Carbondale; and a brother Fred Ross, Sayre.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, PA 18510, on Friday at 10 a.m.Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 until time of service at the church. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to United Neighborhood Services of NEPA, 777 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Throop, PA 18512.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, PA 18510.To leave an online condolence, please go to vanstonandjames.com Funeral Home Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc

