|
|
Anthony J. "Gardy" Guarneri, 95, Carbondale, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife of 68 years is Lillian Gentline Guarneri.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Onofrio and Lena Norella Guarneri, Tony was a true gentleman who was extremely devoted and dedicated to his family and to his many friends in life. Tony was especially devoted to his wife, Lillian, his daughters, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. It was always "family first" with Tony.
Lovingly known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "PaPa Tony," he set an outstanding example of what it means to live life as a good person.
Tony exemplified what it means to be a husband, a father and a grandfather. He was always the first person to help family, friends and anyone in need of assistance. He was a generous, kind and unselfish man who always put others first.
Tony and his wife, Lillian, were devoted members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Carbondale. He proudly served our country in World War II as a member of the United States Navy. Tony was a proud member of the "Carbondale family," having lived in Carbondale for his entire 95 years. He lived for 95 years in the same house in which he was born.
Gardy was a machinist and worked for many years at General Dynamics and Chrysler Corp.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Tamrat Bekele, physician assistant Theresa Mecknick and the entire medical staff; to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Regional Hospital of Scranton; and to the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
He is also survived by two daughters, Corinne Walker and husband, Jack, Wyckoff, N.J.; and Annette Ogozaly, Simpson; three grandchildren, John Joseph Walker III and wife, Raechel, Ramsey, N.J.; Jennifer Colaneri and husband, John, Upper Saddle River, N.J.; and Ryan Anthony Ogozaly and wife, Jennifer, Cinnaminson, N.J.; five great-grandchildren and one arriving soon, Lily Belle Colaneri, Jack Anthony Walker, Shea Logan Colaneri, twin girls, Ryann and Reese Ogozaly, and Oakley Patrick Walker (arriving any day); brother-in-law, Jake Rupp, Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.
Tony was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Guarneri; and two sisters, Vita Collura and Theresa Rupp.
Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 12, 2020